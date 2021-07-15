WhatsApp details multi-device support feature to public ahead of launch

Last month, Mark Zucker, co-founder of Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp, said the company will soon bring the long-awaited multi-device support for the messenger app.

Currently, WhatsApp works only on one registered mobile device, and users can open web desk versions only if the former is connected to the Internet, or else it ceases to work.

But, things will change for better in the coming days, as WhatsApp is ready with the multi-device feature and wants registered testers to review the new feature WhatsApp beta. It wants to take feedback and weed out any bugs and plug loopholes.

With the new features, users will be able to access WhatsApp on the phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously — even if the mobile's battery is dead.

WhatsApp says it has developed an advanced architecture for multi-device support that doesn't compromise the security of the user's Whatsapp account and yet offers a seamless experience and doesn't miss out on any latest notifications on any of the five devices. makes it easy to deliver a seamlessly synchronized experience between a phone and companion device without compromising on security. Also, chat history will be in sync with all devices and transfer happens fast and well-protected with encryption at all times.

WhatsApp says it has addressed the challenge of preventing a malicious or compromised server from eavesdropping on someone’s communications by illegally adding devices to someone’s account.



WhatsApp will soon bring multi-device support. Credit: WhatsApp



It added that the WhatsApp server maintains a mapping between each person’s account and all the devices will have their own identity key.

It has developed security codes to represent the combination of all of someone’s device identities so that anyone and their contact can always verify all the devices they are sending messages to.

In order to reduce the number of times that someone needs to perform identity verifications, WhatsApp will roll out a technology called Automatic Device Verification. This system allows for devices to automatically establish trust between each other in a way that someone needs to compare another user’s security code only if that user reregisters their entire account, rather than each time they link a new device to their account.



WhatsApp has developed a new architecture for fool-proof security in multi-device support. Credit: WhatsApp



Furthermore, The company will offer more control and protection to people's devices linked to WhatsApp.

The QR code scanning method to link PC with WhatsApp phone will be the same for multi-device support. It will also offer an extra layer of security with fingerprint/facial recognition authentication to link compatible devices.

And, users will be able to see all the companion devices linked to their account as well as when they were last used and will be able to log out of them remotely if needed.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.