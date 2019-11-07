WhatsApp makes changes to group chat privacy settings

WhatsApp, which is facing flak for flawed security screening that allowed hackers to track its messenger app users, has announced changes in privacy settings for the Android version.

In April, the company had brought in new privacy options -- “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody" for group chat feature that gave more control to the message receivers.

Now, after getting feedback, WhatsApp has replaced the "Nobody" with "My Contacts Except".

To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

The “My Contacts” means only users who are in the address book can add you to groups and the new “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.



WhatsApp changes privacy controls



Also, this allows you to choose to exclude specific contacts or “select all” from whom they can receive group chat invite.

The company has announced that this new change will come into effect in the upcoming WhatsApp update in the coming months for both iOS and Android versions.

In a related development, Whatsapp recently released a fingerprint lock feature for the Android version. With this, the app now offers a second layer of security to prevent others from reading the user's personal messages.

