When two great wizards shared their wisdom

Dumbledore: “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” (JK Rowling).

I wasn’t quite sure if that shiver going down my spine was one of fear or a thrill of excitement. I was going to meet not one but two of the greatest wizards of all time! As an ardent reader of Harry Potter, I had some slight acquaintance with Dumbledore but none with his famous predecessor, Merlin.

Ah… there they were! How does one greet a wizard? Especially one that was a counsellor to the great King Arthur and was said to be the son of a demon? Sure, he was a good wizard but… I took the safe route and bowed – not too deeply but a little bow. “Hello there”, said the friendly voice of Prof Dumbledore. “Thank you for agreeing to meet with me,” I stammered, casting a sidelong look at the silent figure by his side.

Dumbledore laughed. “So it’s Merlin you’ve come to meet. You know all about me.” “Um…not everything,” I said. “Could you begin by telling me what the most important quality is for a student?”

“I’m a Gryffindor, remember? So, I may be a bit biased but it is, I believe, ‘bravery’. And not just physical bravery. Mental courage to stand up for what you believe is right is far more difficult. Especially if you’re going against the general opinion: ‘It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends’.

“However, my friend here may have a different opinion,” he concluded, making way for Merlin to come forward. “Yes,” said a soft, rather rumbly voice. “I was a Slytherin, you see.”

I couldn’t stop the gasp that came out of my throat. “I see you have your prejudices too,” he said, giving me a wry smile. “I know you think that Slytherins are bad but they are intelligent and resourceful. When they give themselves a goal, they go after it with dedication. Don’t you think these are qualities that could serve for good?” I nodded reluctantly.

“And confidence. Isn’t that a great quality too? Potter fans think only of Voldemort when they hear the word Slytherin but I was a Slytherin and so was your Prof Snape. How much more loyal and braver can anybody be?” That last question was addressed to Dumbledore who nodded enthusiastically.

“So, what would you say are the similarities between the both of you?” I asked. “We were both rather fond of humans,” said Dumbledore, getting a bit sentimental. “I, of course, didn’t mingle with them as much as Merlin.” “Yes,” said Merlin. “I lived with them all my life at Arthur’s court and there is something endearing about them, in spite of their foolishness,” he twinkled. “And after all, my mother was human. I think humans ‘love’ so completely, don’t you agree?” he asked Dumbledore. “Yes, I did try to explain to Harry that love was the greatest magic of all. We both had a very special young man in our lives that we loved. Harry, for me and Arthur for Merlin.”

“Another similarity may be in our skills. I, like Merlin, didn’t always need a wand to perform magic. It takes power and knowledge. We honed our skills over centuries. Unfortunately, only a few wizards and witches have been able to develop that talent.” Merlin nodded as he stroked his long white beard. “It’s the brain that has to do the work, not the wand,” he added.

“I now have the time to go through Merlin’s huge library,” laughed Dumbledore. “Reading is always the key.”

Before leaving, I was scared to ask a question that was tricky. But they seemed like good friends so maybe it was ok… “My readers would like to know,” I began, “who, between the two of you, was the mightier wizard.” There wasn’t even the slightest pause.

“What’s to doubt? Merlin, of course!” exclaimed Dumbledore. “Why do you think that the highest honour in the wizarding world is the Order of Merlin? Merlin could prophesy, he could move mountains; He had the wisdom imbibed from reading plus the cleverness gifted by his demon father.” Merlin looked amused.

“Perhaps we should just have a magical duel and show her,” he laughed. “Not me,” said Dumbledore as the two walked off with their arms around each others’ shoulders.

