Will FAU-G make its debut before PUBG Mobile returns to India?

In late October 2020, nCore Games announced to launch the much-awaited FAU-G (short for Fearless And United-Guards) in November. But, we are already in lag-end of the month and there is no word when this new battle royale game comes to the phones.

"Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra @akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG" the company had tweeted on the occasion of Dasara (aka Dussehra).

It was speculated to launch FAU-G around Deepavali, but it did not materialise. On social media platforms such as Twitter, nCore Games, except for announcing musical game Tappi, has not revealed new updates on FAU-G.

Multiple media reports on the web are claiming nCore Games is playing a waiting game, as PUBG Corporation has renewed its bid to enter the Indian market as early as December first week.

Last week, Krafton Inc-owned company formally got registered its subsidiary-- 'PUBG INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED' in India and set up its regional office in Bengaluru, which by the way is also the home to the nCore Games.

It's been more than three months since the union government citing security concerns banned PUBG Mobile in India.

Soon after the announcement, nCore Games, which is said to be mentored by Vishal Gondal and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, announced to bring FAU-G.

Since then, a lot has changed. Krafton Inc severed ties with China-based Tencent Games by canceling the franchisee license for publishing the PUBG Mobile games in India. Later, signed a major deal with Microsoft Azure to host the former's multiplatform products--including all versions of PUBG for PC, consoles, and mobiles.



PUBG Mobile game teaser. Credit: Twitter/PUBG Mobile



Just two weeks ago, PUBG Corporation announced to invest $100 million (approx. Rs 740 crore) in the country and

Furthermore, it pledged to hire more than 100 employees in areas such as business, esports, and game development operations.

Now that PUBG Mobile is all set to return to India. It remains to be seen if the local gamers will be eager to get back to playing their past favourite battle royale game or shift their loyalty to the indigenous FAU-G. Only time will tell.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.