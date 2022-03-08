Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women always show up!: Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day

Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 in an effort to recognise the achievements of our women

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 10:09 ist
The video features a woman working from home while taking care of a child, a woman surgeon in an operation theatre. Credit: Google Doodle

Be it photography or fixing a car, women can do everything and excel at it!

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Google's Doodle on Tuesday shared an animated slideshow to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures and professions. 

The video features a woman working from home while taking care of a child, a woman surgeon in an operation theatre, a woman watering plants in the garden, and a fashion designer among several others.

From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle shows how women are always there for themselves, their families, and their communities, it said in a blogpost.

Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 in an effort to recognise the achievements of our women and raise awareness about gender equality. Today's Doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Google Doodle
International Women’s Day
Women's Day

What's Brewing

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

 