Women always show up!: Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day

Be it photography or fixing a car, women can do everything and excel at it!

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Google's Doodle on Tuesday shared an animated slideshow to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures and professions.

The video features a woman working from home while taking care of a child, a woman surgeon in an operation theatre, a woman watering plants in the garden, and a fashion designer among several others.

From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle shows how women are always there for themselves, their families, and their communities, it said in a blogpost.

Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 in an effort to recognise the achievements of our women and raise awareness about gender equality. Today's Doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer.

Check out latest videos from DH: