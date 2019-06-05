World Environment Day 2019 focuses on air pollution

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to promote awareness and encourage action for environmental protection.



This year, the theme is 'Beat Air Pollution' and the host country is China. The country has emerged as a climate leader with its growing green energy sector. The country owns half of the world’s electric vehicles and 99 per cent of the world’s electric buses. By hosting World Environment Day, the Chinese Government wants to showcase its innovations and progress aimed at creating a cleaner environment.



Air pollution facts from the United Nations:



- Ninety-two per cent of people worldwide do not breathe clean air.

- Air pollution costs the global economy $5 trillion every year in welfare costs.

- Ground-level ozone pollution is expected to reduce staple crop yields by 26 per cent by 2030.

- Global Burden of Disease reported that about 620,000 premature deaths occur in India from air pollution-related diseases each year.

- Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world having an average of 143.1 mg per cubic metre of PM 2.5 and an average of 292.3 mg per cubic metre of PM 10. While Kanpur tops the list of world's most polluted cities with an average of 173.0 mg per cubic metre of PM 2.5 and an average of 318.5 mg per cubic metre of PM 10.



Measures suggested by the Centre for Science and Environment to reduce air pollution:



- A penalty should be imposed on cities if air quality standards are violated.

- Prepare a stringent vehicle technology and fuel quality roadmap and encourage in-use vehicle management. The terms of reference of the new committee set up to propose the next Auto Fuel Policy Roadmap does not include public health. Make urgent timelines for Euro V and Euro VI emissions standards. Contain dieselisation.

- Control and cut increase in vehicle numbers by scaling up public transport, non-motorised transport, compact city planning and car restraint measures.

- Strengthen implementation plans for critically polluted areas.

- Account for health costs in decision-making. Valuation of acute and chronic illnesses must be linked to decisions on air pollution control measures.

- Put in place a public information system on daily air quality with health advisories and implement smog alerts and pollution emergency measures.



The first World Environment Day was held on June 5, 1974, to raise awareness about environmental issues. India was the host of the 2018 World Environment Day and the theme was 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on World's Environmental Day: