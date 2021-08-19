World Photography Day: The story of a transgender photojournalist in India

As we celebrate World Photography Day on August 19, Mumbai’s Zoya Thomas Lobo, a transgender photojournalist shares her journey with DH.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Zoya hails from a humble background and has spent most of her life in relative obscurity. From seeking alms in Mumbai trains and local shops to becoming a photojournalist Zoya has come a long way.

Zoya grew up in Kapad Bazar in Mahim West. She dropped out of a Convent school in Class 5 and grew up in a Christian community where she picked up her English. Her father passed away early due to health conditions and Zoya’s mother had to raise two kids single-handedly without any financial aid.

Zoya came across the short film Hijda Shrap Ki Vardan on YouTube in which she noticed that the role of trans people was played by men upon which she approached the filmmaker seeking to know why he did not choose a transgender person for the role. “The filmmaker replied that he ran acting classes and wanted his students to be versatile actors but also promised to offer me a role in the second part of the same documentary, which he later did,” says Zoya.

During the award function of the documentary, Zoya met the editor of the College Times Magazine, who realised her potential and offered her a job as a journalist.

“It was thrilling to wear my first Press ID card and work as a journalist. When I saw the camera in the magazine's office, I asked the editor if I could use it and he obliged, since then my affinity towards photography started,” she says.

Enthralled by the optical instrument that captures visuals, Zoya slowly started saving up to buy her first DSLR so that she could document life moments through it.

Creativity and emotions are the most significant factors required to be a photojournalist, Zoya feels.

It was during the pandemic that Zoya chanced upon her best clicks. Some of her best works were published in national and international publications, paving the way for Zoya to get more freelance opportunities.

“One day, on my way to get the ration kit, I saw thousands of migrant workers protesting. I ran home immediately, grabbed my camera and captured the images of their struggle,” Zoya says. The photographs clicked then were published by prominent media houses enabling new opportunities for her. “I was thrilled to see my bylines for the first time,” she adds.

During the pandemic, Zoya and her family faced severe poverty and destitution. At one point in time, she says that she even thought of selling her first camera which she had bought with the money she had collected from begging on trains.

Narrating those hard times Zoya says, “As a freelancer without a regular income, it is difficult to sustain. I even thought of selling my camera. But luckily I got a call from the Canadian magazine - Quebec Science, which documented my life and the struggles faced by the trans community during the pandemic. That is when I felt that I have a long way to go and decided to keep my camera.”

It has been a struggle to find jobs during the pandemic, her passion for photography has inspired her to push all boundaries and do better every day.

She took up photography assignments for house parties, birthdays and weddings. But she has always been passionate about wildlife and macro photography. “I love nature, I like clicking birds and insects and want to show the people the colours of nature,” says Zoya, who wants to expertise in wildlife photography.

Speaking about how photography has changed her life and brought her recognition, she says, “Recently I was out with my friend and she was clicking my pictures. A couple stopped by me and wanted to take a selfie with me saying they have seen my work and admire it. It felt really good seeing them recognise my work.”

