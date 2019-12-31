Xiaomi-backed Mijia teases Watch Color smart wearable

Xiaomi-backed has teased new smart wearable Watch Color ahead of the January 3 launch day in China.

The new Watch Color flaunts classic circular dial design language. It has a 1.39-inch OLED display with 454 x 454p resolution. The Watch is encased in a sturdy metallic enclosure. The company has revealed the device will have 1540 colour combination options for the watch face. Also, the company claims it will be offering several straps in multiple matching shades.

Though there is no mention of the internal hardware, Watch Color is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 series chipset powered by Google Wear OS-based MIUI. Also, the company says the Watch Color will have a long battery life.

Additionally, it is expected to boast a heart rate monitor and also activity tracker so that the owners can meet their fitness goals and develop a healthy lifestyle over time.



Mijia Watch Color teaser (Weibo screen-shot)



There is no word on the price of the Watch Color, but it is expected to cost around CNY 1,299 ($185/€167) similar to Xiaomi's own branded Mi Watch. Given the circular design's popularity among users, the Watch Color is likely to find more traction than the square-shaped Mi Watch.

