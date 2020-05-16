Xiaomi India offers sweet deal to 55-inch Mi TV 4 owners, they can't just refuse

Xiaomi offers sweet deal to 55-inch Mi TV 4 owners

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi commenced rolling out the latest Android TV-based PatchWall update to all the Mi TVs, but it couldn't deploy one particular television model.

Apparently, Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi TV 4 series comes with a custom chip, and the company, despite putting enough effort, could not develop an optimised software for the TV.
To make amends, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1000 on the newly launched Mi Box 4K, exclusively to the Mi TV 4 owners.
 

The new Mi Box 4K  is simple to set up the device in three easy steps and users can start streaming multimedia content on a TV. It also supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback. 

The new Mi Box 4K comes with Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast.

It is powered by the latest Android TV version (9.0) and supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube and 5000+ apps/games on the Google Play store. The device comes with a built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet, or laptops (Windows/MacOS). Mi Box 4K also supports voice search powered by Google Assistant.

The notable aspect of the Mi Box 4K is that it is the first Android TV-based streaming box to offer Google’s Data Saver built especially for Indian market. Data Saver allows up to three times more content streaming, along with data counter for individual apps, and the ability to cast locally and wirelessly to the TV without the need for an internet connection. It costs Rs 3,499 (MRP) in India.

