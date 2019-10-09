Xiaomi Redmi 8 with dual-camera, big battery launched

After days of teasing, Xiaomi unveiled the new budget smartphone Redmi 8 in India on October 9.

The new Redmi 8 sports an Aura Mirror-design based glossy shell on the back with the fingerprint sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ dot-notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and P2i water splash-proof coating.

A notable aspect of the Redmi 8 is the massive battery. It boasts 5,000mAh cell, which promises to offer close to 21.5 hours of video playback, 34 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, 11 hours of video recording and up to 27 days battery life under standby mode.

Also, the Redmi 8 comes packed with a feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based dual 12MP (F1.8 aperture) + 2MP camera (integrated with Google Lens) on the back. It can detect 33 categories scene and optimize camera hardware to get the best image. On the front, it has an equally impressive 8MP AI selfie shooter with face unlock capability.



Xiaomi Redmi 8 series (Picture credit: Mi.com)



Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, dedicated microSD card slot, wireless FM radio, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack and a loudspeaker at the base.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 8 will be offered two variants--3GB RAM and 4GB RAM--for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

As part of the celebration for 100 million Xioami phones sold in India, the company has decided to offer the 4GB RAM model for Rs 7,999 to the first 5 million consumers.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 first sale is slated to kick off on October 12 at 00:01 am via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores.

One more thing...

At the end of the live webcast, Xiaomi teased the impending launch of the company's first 64MP camera phone on October 16 in India.