Xiaomi Redmi 9A set to launch in India this week

Leading smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced to launch the company's new most affordable phone Redmi A series in India later this week.

Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter handle has confirmed that Redmi 9A will be launched on September 2. The new device is touted to come with a bigger display, battery capacity, better camera over the predecessor Redmi 8A.

Since the launch in late 2019, Xiaomi's Redmi 8A has been a popular choice for consumers looking for a budget phone.

The Redmi 9A, which is already available in Malaysia is said to feature 6.53-inch HD+ (720x,1,600p) Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core, Android 10-based MIUI 11 OS, 4GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, main 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, 5MP front snapper with f/2.2 architecture, a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under normal watch. It is also said to support 10W fast charger, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-USB port. It is likely to be priced under Rs 9,000.

In a related development, Xiaomi reached a milestone in setting up 3,000 Mi Stores in India.

The 3000th store was opened on Monday (August 31) in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this announcement, Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country.

Currently, Xiaomi India has over 75 Mi Homes, 45 plus Mi Studios, more than 8000 Mi Preferred Partners, and 4000 plus Large format retail partners in India.

“We are delighted and humbled to receive continuous support from our Mi Fans and Partners that has enabled us to launch our 3000th Mi Store and strengthen our position as the largest exclusive single-brand retail network in the country in such a short span of time. As a brand, we have always worked towards bringing innovation for everyone and fostering entrepreneurship. Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans,” said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India.

