Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max make global debut in India

Xiaomi earlier in the month announced to host the Redmi Note 9 series unveiling event on March 12, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the on-ground event was cancelled. On Thursday, the company broadcasted the programme online via social media platforms and on its official website.

Xiaomi announced the launch of the new Redmi Note 9 Pro and the top-end Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. They share the same design language and most of the internal hardware but different in terms of camera and charger.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ resolution screen with dot-display design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a massive 5,020mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The standard Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with quad-camera set-up -- 48MP+ 8MP ultra-wide lens+ 5MP for macro+ 5MP depth sensor, a 16MP front snapper and a 18W fast charger in-box.

As far as the top-end Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is concerned, it features quad-camera module-- 64MP+8MP ultra-wide+5MP for macro+ 5MP depth sensor on the back, 32MP on the front and a 33W fast charger in-box.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be offered in three configurations--6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage--for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. It goes on sale on Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting from March 25 onwards.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two variants--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It goes on sale on Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting from March 17 onwards.

Both the Xiaomi devices come in three colours-- Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White.



The new Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Credit: Xiaomi India)



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Note 9 Pro: Key features

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) LCD Dot Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield

OS: Androi 10-based MIUI 11

Processor: 8nm class 64-bit 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU ( 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 x 6) with and Snapdragon Elite Gaming Adreno 618 GPU

RAM+Storage:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 6GB LPDDR4X + 64GB (UFS 2.1, 6GB LPPDDR4X+128GB (UFS 2.1) & 8GB LPPDDR4x + with 128GB (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Redmi Note 9 Pro: 4GB LPPDDR4x + 64GB (UFS 2.1)/ 6GB LPPDDR4x + 128GB (UFS 2.1)

Camera:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Primary: 64MP (with Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, LED flash, EIS) + 8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens)+ 5MP 2cm macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording

Front: 32MP sensor

Redmi Note 9 Pro:

Primary: 48MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with f/1.79 aperture)+8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens)+ 5MP 2cm macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor, 4k 30 fps video recording

Front: 16MP sensor

Battery: 5020mAh battery ( Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will have 33W charger in-box, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pr will have 18W fast charger in-box)

Add-ons: 2+1 Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD), Dual 4G VoLTE, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Splash-proof (P2i coating), Infrared sensor, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, dual microphones

Dimensions & weight: 165.7×76.6×8.8 mm & 209g

