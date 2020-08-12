Xiaomi unveils special Mi TV Lux Edition, world's first transparent television

Popular smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi TV Lux, which is touted to be the world's first television with a transparent screen panel.

It flaunts a 55-inch 4K (3840 × 2160p) Transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode (TOLED) display with a 178-degree viewing angle and supports peak brightness up to 1000 nits, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, HDR 10+ certification, 98.5% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, MEMC, and Dolby Vision.

For the uninitiated, TOLED screen is said to come with transparent components and everything that forms the screen. This technology does not require backlighting and this makes the content-- images and video look floating on the transparent glass. However, the normal OLED screens used in TVs in the market, come with a reflective cathode layer, which makes it opaque on the backside.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux edition also boasts several options to further enhance the viewing experience such as professional game mode, automatic low latency mode (ALLM),1ms instantaneous response, DC dimming, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) aka dynamic display refresh rate, which thwarts picture delays, tears, freezes and also comes handy while gaming via powerful consoles.



Xiaomi launched Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition in India. Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter



Inside, Xiaomi Mi Tv Lux comes packed with a MediaTek MT9650 quad-core (Cortex A73 x 4) processor with Mali-G52 MC1 graphics engine backed by Android TV-powered MIUI for TV, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 (including HDMI eARC), 2 x USB, S/PDIF, Ethernet MPEG1/2/4, H.264, H.265, Dolby Atmos and DTS audio.

The new Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition costs ¥49,999 (approx. Rs 5,37,796) and will initially available in China later this month. There is no official word if the new television will be released in other global markets just yet.

Besides the Mi TV Lux, Xiaomi unveiled the new Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra phones.

The new Mi 10 Ultra comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080 p) AMOLED with 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to peak brightness of 1120, in-screen fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB/12GB/16GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS, 4500mAh battery with 120W QC 5, PD3.0 wired, and it also supports 50W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging.



The new Mi 10 Ultra launched in China. Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter



It ships with a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with 1/ 1.32-inch OV48C sensor,1.2μm, f/1.85 aperture, OIS, 8P lens) + 48MP (with Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto lens with f/4.1 aperture for 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser)+ 20MP ( with 128-degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)+ 12MP (with 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait) + dual-tone triple LED flash, 8K at 24fps, 4K 60fps, 960fps at 1080p. On the front, it comes with a 20MP snapper.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes in four configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB RAM +256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for ¥5,299 (approx. Rs 57,056), for ¥5,599 (approx. Rs 60,286), ¥5,999 (approx. Rs 64,593) and ¥6,999 (approx. Rs 75,360), respectively and will be initially available in China later this month. It comes in three colours--Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver and Transparent Edition. There is no official word if the device will be released in other markets just yet.

On the other hand, the Redmi K30 Ultra features 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) E3 AMOLED aspect ratio, HDR10 + display with 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 1200 nit, in-display fingerprint sensor, IR Sensor, 7nm class Dimensity 1000+ CPU, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB UFS 2.1 storage, Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS and a 4500mAh battery with 33W charger.

It houses quad-camera module-- 64MP (with 1/1.7-inch Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, 7P lens) + 5MP (50mm equivalent) macro lens with 3cm ~ 7cm autofocus macro) + 13MP (with 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens) + 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75 μm) wiht LED flash, 4K, 1080p full HD, 720p HD video recording capability and on the front, it featues a 20MP shooter.



The new Redmi K30 Ultra launched in China. Credit: Xiaomi/Twitter



The new Redmi K30 Ultra comes in four configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM +256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for ¥1,999 (approx. Rs 21,524), for ¥2,199 (approx. Rs 23,677), ¥2,499 (approx. Rs 26,908) and ¥2,699 (approx. Rs 29,061), respectively and will be initially available in China later this week on August 14. It comes in three shades--- Moonlight White, Midnight Black and Mint Green. There is no official word if the device will be released in other markets just yet.

