Xiaomi's 64MP Redmi camera phone coming to India first

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday showed off the company's first-ever 64MP camera phone in Beijing.

The company has confirmed that the photography-centric phone will come with Samsung’s GW1 64MP sensor. It will be used in the Redmi mobile series, which is slated to be released in the fourth quarter.

The GW1 sensor is said to use ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve color reproduction.

The GW1 also features smart ISO supported by Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) technology, which intuitively adjusts the ISO sensitivity based on ambient light intensity. It uses low ISO in high-brightness environments, and high ISO in the dark-light environments to achieve the best signal-to-noise ratio for the entire scene, the company claims.



Samsung’s GW1 64MP sensor; Picture credit: Xiaomi India



The GW1 outputs 64MP photos with a resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels. It comes with support for real-time hardware-supported high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) that provides richer hues. Compared to the dynamic range of a conventional image sensor, which is at around 60dB (while that of the human eye is typically considered to be around 120dB), the GW1 sensor promises to offer true-to-life imagery.

Having made a huge stride in India, Xiaomi has announced that the company's first-ever 64MP camera phone will be launched first in the sub-continent and released later to other markets.



64MP camera sensor details; Picture credit: Xiaomi India



Other than the 64MP camera, there is no word on the other features of the upcoming Redmi phone. But, going by the Redmi K series phone specifications and price range, the new phone may be retailed in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment.

