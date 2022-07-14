One for the books

On a sprawling hill in Ramanagara, over 40 eager readers are seated in a circle. In each of their hands rests a copy of the same book. A student, police officer, lecturer, lawyer and farmer all share their thoughts on the novel in quick succession. Discussions go on for the whole day, and everyone returns home, carrying next month’s chosen novel.

So goes a typical Sunday session of the Pustaka Manthana (book club). “People come from various places, like Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Magadi, Channapatna and south Bengaluru,” says Veere Gowda, a school teacher from Ramanagara who has been attending the manthana discussions for years now. “Here, people from various walks of life and different cities gather to read and discuss one book every month.”

The ethos of the group hinges on respecting diverse voices. “Each person who attends is given a chance to speak. There is no hierarchy, and no official committee governing this group,” explains Naveen Halemane, an English lecturer and author from Lakshmipura village in Ramanagara district. This is emphasised by the seating arrangements at each meeting. “We all sit facing each other, to sit and talk together, not a single person steals the show.”

Affirming this is Manjesh Kumar S, a farmer from south Bengaluru, who has been part of the book club since its inception in 2016. Attributing the diversity of the group to the very nature of books, he says, “Books are written for everyone, many different types of people like to read. The only membership fee is the book itself. If you buy it, and attend the discussions, you are part of the manthana.”

“Each person brings their own point of view. A farmer looks at something one way, while a lecturer has a completely different view. Women’s perspectives can be entirely different from the perspectives of men on the same book,” says Manjesh.

Diverse book choices

The group also makes an effort to maintain such variety in their book choices. “We have a system where we take turns suggesting books. The person who suggests a book brings copies for all members to read. We have read plays, poems, novels and translated works. Some of the memorable books are Abachurina Post Office-u by Poornachandra Tejaswi, Marubhoomiya Hoo by Jagadesh Koppa N and Bakulada Baagilininda by Sudha Adukkala,” explains Gowda.

Covering one book every month, the manthana has now discussed as many as 55 books. “We have chosen a mix of well-renowned, historical and newer homegrown authors. For the most part, we do not repeat authors, and try to choose someone new every time. We have read Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali, Girish Karnad’s Hayavadana, U R Ananthamurthy’s Bharathipura, Sethuram’s Navalla, and Sudha Murty’s Mahashweta, to name a few,” Halemane adds.

“It all began in 2016, when a few of us began discussing our love for books. We felt that these days, people are reading less and less. Our solution was to start these book club discussions — so we meet in person, at least once, and read at least one book a month,” explains Manjesh.

One unique and key feature of the group is the choice of a different location each month. “We meet in various natural places, like a hill, areas surrounded by trees and even temples,” says Teja S B (19), a degree student from Shanubhoganahalli.

On how she began attending the manthana sessions, Teja says, “Four years ago, one of my college lecturers, Mr Dhananjay, recognised my interest in literature and invited me to a book club meeting. I have been attending ever since.”

For students like Teja, the manthana has widened their literary horizons. “I have encountered many new authors. When I go back home, I am so interested, I end up reading many other works of the author we discuss at the session.”

Reading more has been beneficial to her academics and extra-curriculars. “I started writing after attending these sessions. I take part and win many competitions now. The prize money even helps contribute to my education,” she added.

Interaction with authors

Some book discussions have been attended by the authors themselves. K N Ganeshaiah, whose book Aarya Veerya was read and discussed says, “I had a wonderful experience of discussion with this heterogeneous team consisting of housewives, teachers, engineers and even schoolchildren, all of whom enthused a high level of involved discussion.” The location also appealed greatly to the author, who adds, “I enjoyed the very natural ambience where they conducted this meet and was amazed to see such great spirit.”

For readers, meeting the author behind the book was an unprecedented learning opportunity. “I never knew so much went into preparation for writing a book. I got a glimpse into the broad perspectives you need to have as a writer,” says Pavithra M, an English lecturer from Avverahalli.

A highlight for many members is the pravasa manthanas, where the group organises a trip to a location relevant to the book being discussed. “We discussed Kuvempu’s works in Kuppalli, the Durgastamana in Chitradurga and Hasiru Hampe in Hampi,” says Gowda. “We stay there for a few days, visit various historical locations, and also hire local tour guides to learn more about the history and culture. The good thing is, even our children join us on these trips and learn a lot.”

For Pavithra, the trips demonstrate a contrast. “The pravasa manthana gives us a complete idea. We get to see the locations and understand how society and the environment have changed over time.”

The pustaka manathana’s discussions are transformative. “I have seen other farmers become more aware. We cut down fewer trees now. I am an example of this myself. My view on nature, birds, animals and society itself has changed. The book club has really opened my eyes to so many perspectives,” says Manjesh.

He emphasises that the credit for such initiatives belongs to everyone. “We are all equal members, equally responsible. Furthermore, we have no particular political leaning. All views are welcome, heard and respected here.”