The fading Dalapati system

Sixty-five-year-old Shivanagouda Patil has been serving as a ‘Dalapati’, a protector of law and order, in Veergot village, Raichur districtfor the past three decades. Even though he is reeling due to an increasing debt burden, he still attends meetings to resolve disputes and visits the nearby Jalahalli police station to report crimes.

The village Dalapati system, a community-oriented policing practice, is on the verge of extinction across Karnataka. The practice has become unfamiliar to the newer generations. As a result, Dalapatis are fighting for recognition and for a living.

In the past, the Dalapatis had served as a link between police officials and villagers, maintaining peace and harmony. They were also crucial informants, and prevented crimes, in the period after Independence.

The system was even recognised by the Karnataka Village Defense Parties Act, 1964 and became fully operational in 1975 when Devaraj Urs was the chief minister. However, they lost recognition after the Act was repealed by the S M Krishna government in 2002.

“My husband has been working as a daily wage worker to run the family. He pays visits to the police station by borrowing money on many occasions when police officials invite him to report the crimes and other disputes in the village,” said Neelamma, wife of Shivanagouda Patil.

The Dalapati system promoted Mahatma Gandhiji’s concept of Gram Swaraj. It made every village self-sufficient in resolving disputes. The system was established after the posts of Police Patils, British-era revenue collectors and land record holders, were abolished.

When the system came into being, Superintendents of Police would form a team of 15 to 20 people in every village. The Dalapati would be elected by these team members and would lead them. Though the system was abolished a long time ago, the rapport between them and the police has continued in several villages.

Three decades ago, there were more than 12,000 Dalapatis in the state. Most of the disputes in villages used to be settled under their leadership. Now, their number has reduced to 2,000. The remaining Dalapatis have come together to exert pressure on the government, seeking to continue service along with honorarium, as per the High Court’s direction.

“Illicit liquor is being sold in every shop. Criminal activities including rape cases, theft and murder are increasing in the villages. Dalapatis, who had served as pillars of the police system, are rendered helpless after their powers were wrested,” said Sharanabasanagouda Horapeti, Akhil Karnataka Rajya Police Grama Rakshaka Dala (Dalapati) Sangh president.

Dalapatis would conduct night patrolling apart from gathering information about strangers visiting the villages. Police officials would provide lathis (sticks), torches and notebooks to maintain records for this purpose.

Decentralisation

The system gave them some powers to control crime in villages through the decentralisation of policing.

However, the system is not without flaws. In some villages, the Dalapati system has not yielded desired results due to parochial attitudes. It has failed to gain the confidence of the common people.

“Once upon a time, these Dalapatis had played a prominent role in curbing the crime rates in rural areas. But, they vanished from society after the Act was repealed. The government should appoint Dalapathis or make any other alternative system to contain the growing crimes in villages,” retired Director General and Inspector General of Police Shankar Bidari, told DH.