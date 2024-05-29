2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Winning captains over the years

England's Jos Buttler is known for his brutal hitting and innovative captaincy. Under his leadership, the team secured their second T20 World Cup title in Australia. They showcased their depth and versatility, culminating in a comprehensive win against Pakistan in the 2022 finals.
Aaron Finch's aggressive captaincy and dynamic batting style were key to Australia's success in 2021. His astute leadership and powerful batting helped redefined Australia's approach in the tournament and guiding his team to the victory in T20 World Cup.
In 2016, Darren Sammy scripted history as he became the only caption to lift the trophy twice. He led the team from the front in the tournament and and Carlos Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes, highlighted Sammy's ability to inspire confidence and fearlessness in his team.
Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who is famous for his eccentric action and lethal Yorkers, took over the captaincy in the middle of the tournament. He led a team of explosive players and guided his team to become the champions in 2014.
Darren Sammy's inspirational leadership led West Indies to their first ICC trophy by winning the 2012 T20 World Cup. Sammy's captaincy was exemplified by his trust in his players' natural flair and power, which paid off spectacularly in the final against Sri Lanka at their home.
Paul Collingwood's impressive captaincy played a crucial role for England's success in the T20 World Cup in 2010. His ability to rally his team, coupled with his charismatic and positive demeanor, brought out the best in his players. His leadership helped England overcome strong opposition, with a memorable performance in the final against Australia.
Pakistan bounced back from a disappointing previous tournament to dominate in 2009. It was Younis Khan who led his team from the front and guided Pakistan to win their first-ever T20 World Cup in 2009.
The captain cool MS Dhoni led a young and new team to victory in 2007. His leadership in the final, particularly his decision to bowl Joginder Sharma in the last over, became legendary. Dhoni's tactical brilliance and ability to stay composed under pressure set the foundation for India's success in limited-overs cricket.
