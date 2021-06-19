RIP Milkha Singh: Tributes pour in for the 'Flying Sikh'

India's legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19, during which he lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. Tributes poured in from all sections of societies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the nation lost a colossal sportsperson.
World will miss a legend: Sania Mirza mourns Milkha Singh's death
Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said "you will live in our hearts forever"
Aam Aadmi Party wrote "world will seek inspiration from your life forever"
End of an era: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh mours the death of Milkha Singh
Anand Mahindra said Milkha "was a sign that we could be the best in the world."
Sports Minister expresses condolences
"India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace," Kiren Rijiju wrote.
Expressing condolences, Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh has left an indelible mark on world athletics
PM Modi mourns the death of Milkha Singh
'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh passes away after month-long battle with Covid-19
