Afghan cities erupt in joy as Afghanistan reaches T20 World Cup semi-finals

Thousands gathered in Kabul, Jalalabad and other cities to celebrate Afghanistan's fairytale win over Bangladesh. Their win eliminated the formidable Australians from the competition.
Fans chanted praise for their "heroes", set off fireworks and danced in the streets.
The team's World Cup heroics have provided rare moments of widespread celebration in a country ravaged by four decades of war and beleaguered by economic, humanitarian and political crises.
"This victory means the world to us, congratulations to the entire nation," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted on social media site X.
Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member only in 2017, scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with a win over Bangladesh.
Afghanistan's big rivals Pakistan are already out of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan next face South Africa in the semi-finals.
Published 25 June 2024, 10:55 IST