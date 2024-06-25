Home
Afghan cities erupt in joy as Afghanistan reaches T20 World Cup semi-finals

Massive celebrations erupted in multiple Afghan cities after the national cricket team made it to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time after defeating Bangladesh by 8 runs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 10:55 IST
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 10:55 IST

Thousands gathered in Kabul, Jalalabad and other cities to celebrate Afghanistan's fairytale win over Bangladesh. Their win eliminated the formidable Australians from the competition.

Credit: X/@ACBofficials

Fans chanted praise for their "heroes", set off fireworks and danced in the streets.

Credit: X/@ACBofficials

The team's World Cup heroics have provided rare moments of widespread celebration in a country ravaged by four decades of war and beleaguered by economic, humanitarian and political crises.

Credit: X/@ACBofficials

"This victory means the world to us, congratulations to the entire nation," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted on social media site X.

Credit: X/@ACBofficials

Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member only in 2017, scripted history by qualifying for their maiden T20 World Cup semifinal with a win over Bangladesh.

Credit: PTI

Afghanistan's big rivals Pakistan are already out of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan next face South Africa in the semi-finals.

Credit: PTI

Published 25 June 2024, 10:55 IST
