<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, a real estate businessman considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram, official sources said.</p><p>Katyal was taken into custody by the Gurugram zonal office of the agency on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.</p><p>A special court in Gurugram sent him to six-day ED custody.</p><p>The investigation pertains to the allegations of non-delivery of flats in the Krrish Florence Estate built in Gurugram's Sector 70 over 14 acres.</p><p>The project was being developed by Katyal's company, Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. </p><p>Katyal was arrested by the ED also in 2023 in a separate money laundering case related to the railways' alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and other family members.</p><p>The businessman was chargesheeted in August by the federal agency in a third case for allegedly cheating homebuyers for Rs 500 crore through Krrish Realtech, of which he is a promoter. </p>