Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and senior pacer Umesh Yadav on Saturday received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you're eligible," tweeted Rahane along with his picture.

Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible pic.twitter.com/VH2xYcTQ1i — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 8, 2021

Umesh also tweeted about getting his first dose of vaccination.

"Vaccination done. A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity."

Vaccination done ✔️

A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kqJMtomer0 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) May 8, 2021

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has got both his doses. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine.