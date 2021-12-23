Akhtar, Jayasuriya named in Legends Cricket League

Akhtar, Jayasuriya named in Asia Lions squad for Legends Cricket League

The league will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three teams

PTI
New Delhi,
  Dec 23 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:35 ist

 Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, on Thursday announced that Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya will be among the players who will play for Asia Lions in the inaugural edition next month.

The league will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three teams. Besides Asia Lions, the other two teams would be representing India and the Rest of the World.

Asia Lions side includes Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said, "This is top quality exciting cricket in offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money.

"I tell you they are absolute champions and Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib Malik are all playing in one team, this will be a blast."

