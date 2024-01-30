Already qualified for Olympics, race walker Akshdeep breaks own national record in men's 20km event

Chandigarh: A Paris Olympics berth already secured, Akshdeep Singh of Punjab shattered his own national record enroute retaining the men's 20km title at the National Open Race Walking competition here on Tuesday.

Akshdeep, who qualified for this year's Olympics while winning the title in the 2023 edition of the National Open Race Walking Competition in Ranchi, clocked 1 hour 19 minutes and 38 seconds to better his earlier national mark of 1:19:55.

Second place finisher Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand also breached the Paris Games qualifying mark of 1:20:10 by clocking 1:19:43. Panwar is the fourth Indian in men's 20km race walk event to qualify for Paris Olympics.