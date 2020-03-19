Amid coronavirus scare, Ganguly gets much needed break

Amid COVID-19 scare, Sourav Ganguly gets much needed break

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 19 2020, 02:44am ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 02:44am ist
Former cricketer and newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly (AFP Photo)

With the IPL postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, board president Sourav Ganguly has got a welcome off day from his busy schedule.

With the sporting world going into a complete shutdown, the ever-busy former India captain got a chance to cool his heels on Wednesday.

"Corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last," Ganguly posted on Instagram.

The BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control.

Ganguly himself had indicated that a shortened IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15. 

Sourav Ganguly
BCCI
Cricket
Coronavirus
COVID-19
