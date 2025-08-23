My hope for the future is...

<p class="CrossHead">Goodbye problems</p>.<p>I’m twelve, with dreams that touch the sky,</p>.<p>Hoping all our problems of the future say goodbye.</p>.<p>Wishing equal hearts join, no matter their name,</p>.<p>Love, not hate, sets our lives aflame.</p>.<p>Education for all, schools open wide,</p>.<p>Knowledge lifts us, with hope our guide.</p>.<p>Health for all, no one left behind,</p>.<p>Work for all, and future kind.</p>.<p>No empty plates, no pain to bear,</p>.<p>A brighter India, with love to share.</p>.<p>I dream, I pray, for a better day,</p>.<p>Where hope and happiness light up our way!</p>.<p>— Kamakshi Kale, 12<br />Pune, Maharashtra</p>.<p>------------------------------------------------------------------------</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><br />Being kind</p>.<p>When I grow up, I hope I smile,</p>.<p>And I hope I have my very own real style.Even in a world so cruel,</p>.<p>I hope I have enough fuel.</p>.<p>In a place where people chase money,</p>.<p>I want to be sweeter than honey.</p>.<p>In a place where people betray,</p>.<p>I want to love and pray.</p>.<p>I want to be the light,</p>.<p>In a place where even devil is afraid and fright.</p>.<p>— Samriddhi Ganji, 15<br />Kalaburgi, Karnataka</p>.<p>------------------------------------------------------------------------</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><br />Close to nature</p>.<p>My hope for the future<br />Is to live close to nature.</p>.<p>My hope for the pollution</p>.<p>Is to replace plastic as the solution.</p>.<p>My hope for the water</p>.<p>Is to stop the litter.</p>.<p>My hope for the enmity,</p>.<p>Is to thrive together as a community.</p>.<p>— Inba, 9<br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>------------------------------------------------------------------------</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><br />A new world</p>.<p>I dream of a world without sirens or fear,</p>.<p>Where goodness is the only sound we hear.</p>.<p>No border drawn in anger or greed,</p>.<p>Only nations united with each good deed.</p>.<p>Here, the skies are clear, the water flows so sweet,</p>.<p>A dreamland where no child is hungry, no shivering feet.</p>.<p>The old are respected, the young educated,</p>.<p>Where peace is spread, and hatred’s defeated.</p>.<p>The streets are lit with safety and care,</p>.<p>So no girl ever ponders “Should I go here?”</p>.<p>I hope to wake up to a dawn here,</p>.<p>Still doubtful if such a day will ever appear</p>.<p>— Navami Yogesh Kamat, 15<br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p>------------------------------------------------------------------------</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><br />Nature’s bliss</p>.<p>My hope for the future,</p>.<p>A dream I want to see.</p>.<p>Clear blue skies,</p>.<p>And a green, living tree.</p>.<p>I hope the sun will always rise,</p>.<p>And colourful birds always chirp.</p>.<p>Rainforests, jungles and oceans thrive,</p>.<p>And sprouts rising in the dirt.</p>.<p>I hope everyone won’t be “brainrotted”,</p>.<p>Won’t be glued to the glowing screens.</p>.<p>Instead they’re always cheerful and happy,</p>.<p>Those are my dreams.</p>.<p>— Dhaaishi Salian, 11<br />Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka</p>