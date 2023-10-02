Home
Homesports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: India beat Bangladesh 12-0 to enter hockey semi-finals

India has so far bagged 56 medals at Asian Games in Hangzhou. Out of the 56, 13 are gold, 21 are silver and there are 22 bronze medals. Stay tuned to DH's live coverage of Asian Games 22 for all the latest updates!
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 10:12 IST

Highlights
05:2502 Oct 2023

India clinches broze in Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at Asian Games

05:2502 Oct 2023

India bags bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race

05:2502 Oct 2023

Asian Games: Jyoti, Chauhan lose quarterfinals, India return empty-handed in kurash

10:1002 Oct 2023

India draw against Chinese Taipei in women's kabaddi

09:3502 Oct 2023

India beat Bangladesh to qualify for Hockey semi-finals

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

India score tally for men's hockey:

India beat Uzbekistan by 16-0.
India beat Singapore 16-1.
India beat Japan 4-2.
India beat Pakistan 10-2.
India beat Bangladesh 12-0

09:2202 Oct 2023

Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Zhu Xueying secured her title in Trampoline Gymnastics, Women's event, for Team China

09:2202 Oct 2023

KIM Ilgyong from DPR Korea smashed 11 records with 111kg in Snatch, 135kg in Clean & Jerk and 246kg in total in women's 59kg weighlifting event at Hangzhou Asian Games

08:5902 Oct 2023

India leads by a score of 6-0 against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey

08:1702 Oct 2023

Archery Individual Update: India advances to quarterfinals

Men’s Compound

Abhishek Verma defeated Nguyen of Vietnam by a score 146-142

Ojas Praveen Deotale defeated Chen of Chinese Taipei by a score 146-145

Women’s Compound

Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Almashadhani of Iraq by a score146-141

Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Syahara of Indonesia by a score 148- 146

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: @Media_SAI</p></div>

07:4402 Oct 2023

PM Modi congratulates Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay team for their 'exceptional' speed

07:4202 Oct 2023

Khaidarov Timur/Yemelyanov Sergey won the gold medal in Canoe Sprint, Men's Canoe Double 500m event, at Hangzhou Asian Games.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: @19thAGofficial</p></div>

06:0702 Oct 2023

India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at Asian Games

05:5102 Oct 2023

Tejaswin stays overall 5th in decathlon, Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle

India's Tejaswin Shankar produced a season best effort in shot put to be placed fifth in the overall standings with two events left in men's decathlon at the Asian Games here on Monday. The 24-year-old, who had won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in high jump last year, came up with an effort of 13.39m in shot put to be at the fifth place. He also produced a personal best effort of 11.12m to register a fourth place finish in the 100m race, while topping the standings in long jump with an effort of 7.37m.

(Published 02 October 2023, 05:25 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

