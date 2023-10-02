Asian Games Live Updates: India beat Bangladesh 12-0 to enter hockey semi-finals

India's Tejaswin Shankar produced a season best effort in shot put to be placed fifth in the overall standings with two events left in men's decathlon at the Asian Games here on Monday. The 24-year-old, who had won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in high jump last year, came up with an effort of 13.39m in shot put to be at the fifth place. He also produced a personal best effort of 11.12m to register a fourth place finish in the 100m race, while topping the standings in long jump with an effort of 7.37m.