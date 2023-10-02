Asian Games Live Updates: India beat Bangladesh 12-0 to enter hockey semi-finals
India has so far bagged 56 medals at Asian Games in Hangzhou. Out of the 56, 13 are gold, 21 are silver and there are 22 bronze medals. Stay tuned to DH's live coverage of Asian Games 22 for all the latest updates!
— 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) October 2, 2023
08:5902 Oct 2023
India leads by a score of 6-0 against Bangladesh in Men's Hockey
08:1702 Oct 2023
Archery Individual Update: India advances to quarterfinals
Men’s Compound
Abhishek Verma defeated Nguyen of Vietnam by a score 146-142
Ojas Praveen Deotale defeated Chen of Chinese Taipei by a score 146-145
Women’s Compound
Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Almashadhani of Iraq by a score146-141
Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Syahara of Indonesia by a score 148- 146
07:4402 Oct 2023
PM Modi congratulates Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay team for their 'exceptional' speed
Congratulations to Karthika Jagdeeswaran, @heeral_sadhu and @aarathyskating. Our exceptional women's speed skating relay team wins a remarkable Bronze Medal in the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay at the Asian Games.
Khaidarov Timur/Yemelyanov Sergey won the gold medal in Canoe Sprint, Men's Canoe Double 500m event, at Hangzhou Asian Games.
06:0702 Oct 2023
India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at Asian Games
05:5102 Oct 2023
Tejaswin stays overall 5th in decathlon, Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle
India's Tejaswin Shankar produced a season best effort in shot put to be placed fifth in the overall standings with two events left in men's decathlon at the Asian Games here on Monday. The 24-year-old, who had won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in high jump last year, came up with an effort of 13.39m in shot put to be at the fifth place. He also produced a personal best effort of 11.12m to register a fourth place finish in the 100m race, while topping the standings in long jump with an effort of 7.37m.