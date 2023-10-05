Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's archery team enters final in compound event
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 03:23 IST
Highlights
03:2005 Oct 2023
03:0405 Oct 2023
03:0405 Oct 2023
Indian women's archery team enters final in compound event to assure country of a medal at Asian Games
Wrestler Antim Panghal enters women's 53kg quarterfinal at Asian Games
Shuttler PV Sindhu loses women's singles quarterfinal match to Chinese He Bingjiao at Asian Games
Indian women's archery team enters semifinals in compound event to assure country of a medal at Asian Games
India has bagged a total of 81 medals till now with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze in its name. Neeraj Chopra defended his gold in Javelin; Kishore Jena bagged a silver. India won a silver in the women's 4x400m relay. Avinash Sable won a silver in men's 5000m event. Harmilan Bains won a silver in the women's 800m event.
(Published 05 October 2023, 02:31 IST)