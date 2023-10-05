Home
Homesports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's archery team enters final in compound event

Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 03:23 IST

Follow Us

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's archery team enters final in compound event
02:3105 Oct 2023

Indian women's archery team enters semifinals in compound event to assure country of a medal at Asian Games

02:0405 Oct 2023

Wrapup of Day 11

India has bagged a total of 81 medals till now with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze in its name. Neeraj Chopra defended his gold in Javelin; Kishore Jena bagged a silver. India won a silver in the women's 4x400m relay. Avinash Sable won a silver in men's 5000m event. Harmilan Bains won a silver in the women's 800m event.

(Published 05 October 2023, 02:31 IST)
