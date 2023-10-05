Asian Games Live Updates: Indian women's archery team enters final in compound event

India has bagged a total of 81 medals till now with 18 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze in its name. Neeraj Chopra defended his gold in Javelin; Kishore Jena bagged a silver. India won a silver in the women's 4x400m relay. Avinash Sable won a silver in men's 5000m event. Harmilan Bains won a silver in the women's 800m event.