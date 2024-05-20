Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Which parties fielded candidates with most criminal cases in phase 5?

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections enters the fifth stage on Monday, May 20, with 49 constituencies across 8 states heading to polls. The first four phases of general elections in India saw an average voter turnout of 66.95 per cent, and it remains to be seen whether voters turn up en masse for the fifth phase.

A plethora of political parties are contesting in the fifth phase, including major national parties like the BJP and the Congress, as well as regional powerhouses such as the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena factions, and the NCP factions.