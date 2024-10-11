Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsathletics

Hima exonerated by NADA Appeal Panel of doping charge arising from whereabout failures

The 24-year-old Hima was last year provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabout failures in a span of 12 months.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 20:35 IST
Sports NewsHima Dasdoping

Follow us on :

Follow Us