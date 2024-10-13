Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Babar dropped for second and third Test against England; Shaheen, Naseem withdraw

This is the first time that Babar has been "rested" from the red-ball side in his 54-Test career.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 12:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 12:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanShaheen AfridiBabar AzamNaseem Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us