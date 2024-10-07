Home
Arctic Open Super 500: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Paris setback

Sen, who narrowly missed a medal in Paris, spent time at the Red Bull Arena in Austria for physical assessment.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:07 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 05:07 IST
