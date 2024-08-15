Ashwini stung by social media ire

“I have, however, been supported by the (sports) ministry, the association (BAI) and TOPS in the past (while partnering Sikki Reddy) because I was India’s No.1 woman's doubles player and part of the Indian team for a very long time. But I haven’t received the kind of money the article claims during the Paris cycle. That money was spent on everyone in the national camp for food, training, shuttles etc and that comes through the association and players are unaware of it. It's not that it was given to me separately.”