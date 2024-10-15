Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Indian shuttlers Lakshya, Malvika make first-round exits at Denmark Open

Lakshya, a 2021 World championship bronze medallist, squandered an opening game advantage, losing 21-12, 19-21, 14-21 to Lu in a men's singles opening round match which lasted 70 minutes.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 13:13 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonlakshya senDenmark Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us