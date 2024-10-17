Karunakaran, Hooda lose opening round matches in Denmark Open

<p>Odense: India's Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Unnati Hooda lost their respective singles opening round matches after the doubles campaign ended at the Denmark Open badminton tournament here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Karunakaran bounced back to win the second game but Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang recorded a 21-15 17-21 22-20 win against the Indian.</p>.<p>Similarly, Unnati did well to win the second game after losing the first but her opponent in USA’s Lauren Lam emerged winner with a 21-15 13-21 21-18 scoreline.</p>.<p>Earlier, the women's and mixed pairings from the country bowed out following hard-fought first-round losses.</p>.<p>Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles) and B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) suffered three-game defeats in their opening contests.</p>.<p>Taking the court first, Treesa and Gayatri squandered a game's lead to go down 21-19 17-21 15-21 against fifth-seeded Malaysian combination of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah in a match that lasted one hour and 14 minutes.</p>.<p>The odds were stacked against the world no.21 Indian team as it had an inferior 1-5 head-to-head record against its world no.7 opponents from Malaysia.</p>.<p>But Treesa and Gayatri gave their rivals a tough fight before bowing out.</p>.<p>In mixed doubles too, Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy let slip a game's lead to lose 22-20 19-21 22-24 to the Canadian pair of Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang in one hour and two minutes.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist, crashed out of the men's singles event after suffering a three-game defeat at the hands of China's Lu Guang Zu in the first round.</p>.<p>Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap too made first-round exits from the women's singles competition.</p>.<p>However, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu moved into the second round after her opponent Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei retired midway in the second game with the score reading 21-8 13-7 in the Indian's favour.</p>