Karunakaran, Hooda lose opening round matches in Denmark Open

Karunakaran bounced back to win the second game but Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang recorded a 21-15 17-21 22-20 win against the Indian.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 02:09 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 02:09 IST
Sports NewsBadminton

