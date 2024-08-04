Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen's dream run halted by Viktor Axelsen, to play bronze-medal playoff

Paris: Viktor Axelsen’s experience and pedigree proved too much to handle for the young and ambitious Lakshya Sen as the Indian’s exceptional run at the Paris Olympics received a jolt at the hands of the great Dane in the semifinals of the badminton competition here on Sunday.

There were many moments in the match when the 22-year-old Sen looked like he would stun the defending champion and two-time World Championship winner, like when he held three game points in the opener and led 7-0 in the second at the La Chapelle arena.

In fact, he even outplayed Axelsen on several points, showing what a prodigious talent he is with his brilliant blend of attack and defence. But champion players know when to summon their best even if they are not playing at their best and Axelsen did do so, first to steal away the opening game from the clutches of Lakshya and then bouncing back from a 0-7 deficit in the second to carve out a 22-20, 21-14 win in 54 minutes.

While Axelsen will take on Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Monday’s final, a dejected Sen will be hoping to bury off the disappointment and still cap his history-making Paris trip on a glorious high when he locks horns with Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee in the preceding bronze medal bout. Only PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have won Olympic medals in badminton for India.