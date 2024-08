Indian ace shuttler P V Sindhu on Thursday crashed out of the Paris Games, losing 19-21, 14-21 to China's He Bingjiao.

Having lost the first game, Sindhu put up a spirited fight, but could not close the deficit against her runaway opponent.

Earlier in the day, several medal hopefuls from India—including shuttler duo Satwik-Chirag—were eliminated, dampening New Delhi's hopes of securing a good medal haul.

More to follow....