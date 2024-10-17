Home
P V Sindhu edges past China's Han Yue to enter Denmark Open quarterfinals

Sindhu, a former world champion and currently ranked 18th, won 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 in a second-round match that lasted 63 minutes.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:30 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 14:30 IST
