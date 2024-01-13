JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Satwik-Chirag enter men's doubles final of Malaysia Open

The world number 2 Indian pair, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, beat their Korean opponents 21-18 22-20 in the semifinal match that lasted 47 minutes.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 12:38 IST

Follow Us

Kuala Lumpur: Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles final of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after beating Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in straight games here on Saturday.

The world number 2 Indian pair, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, beat their Korean opponents 21-18 22-20 in the semifinal match that lasted 47 minutes.

The second-seeded Satwik and Chirag had beaten China's Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting in straight games in the semifinal on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 January 2024, 12:38 IST)
Sports NewsBadmintonMalaysia OpenSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shetty

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT