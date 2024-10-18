Home
Sindhu goes down in quarters, India's campaign ends at Denmark Open

The 29-year-old Sindhu went down 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a nearly hour-long clash.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 15:13 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 15:13 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonP V SindhuDenmark Open

