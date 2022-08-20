Bhagat-Kadam win men's doubles gold in Thailand

Bhagat-Kadam win men's doubles gold, 3 women para shuttlers also emerge champions in Thailand

In the men's singles, Bhagat and Kadam had to settle for a silver medal each after losing their respective finals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 16:50 ist

 Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold after beating Indonesia's Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the men's doubles final of the Thailand Para-Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on Saturday.

The Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18 21-13 in the summit clash of the SL3-SL4 category.

In the men's singles, Bhagat and Kadam had to settle for a silver medal each after losing their respective finals.

While Pramod went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell 13-21 19-21, Kadam lost 2-21 17-21 to France's Lucas Mazur.

"I am happy with my performance throughout the tournament. I wish to congratulate Bethell on the win and now I will head back to the training ground and train harder for World Championship in Tokyo," Bhagat said in a release.

In other results, Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi finished second best in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class, losing 21-17 15-21 7-21 to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the final.

In women's singles, Mandeep Kaur got the better off compatriot Manasi 20-22 21-19 21-14 in the SL3 finals to claim the gold medal, while Manisha Ramadass also bagged the yellow metal after beating Japan's Kaede Kameyama 20-22 21-12 21-19 in SU5 final.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also won the gold with a 21-9 24-22 win over England's Rachel Choong 21-9 24-22 in SH6 final.

Manasi and Shanthiya Viswanathan also combined to sign off with a silver in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 after going down 20-22 19-21 to Thailand's Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Badminton
Sports News
India News
Thailand

What's Brewing

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

 