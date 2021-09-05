Paralympics: Shuttlers Bhagat, Kohli lose out on bronze

Bhagat-Kohli mixed doubles duo loses bronze medal match in Paralympics badminton

The Indian duo lost 21-23 19-21 to their Japanese opponents in the SL3-SU5 class final that lasted 37 minutes to end their campaign at fourth place

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Sep 05 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 14:42 ist
Palak Kohli of India in action with Pramod Bhagat. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in their bronze-medal play-off match of the Paralympics here on Sunday.

The Indian duo lost 21-23 19-21 to their Japanese opponents in the SL3-SU5 class final that lasted 37 minutes to end their campaign at fourth place.

They had earlier lost the semifinals 3-21 15-21 to te Indonesian combination of Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila.

The two pairs were neck-and-neck throughout the match. The Indians were 10-8 up in the first game but the Japanese came back strongly to level at 10-10.

Also read: Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold in Paralympics, Manoj Sarkar claims bronze

After that, the score-line read 14-14, 18-18 and then 20-20. The Indians were up 21-20 but then eventually lost 21-23.

In the second game also, the two pairs were on equal footing and 10-10 at the midway point before the Japanese surged ahead to win 21-19 and pocket the bronze.

The 33-year-old Bhagat on Saturday claimed India's first badminton gold at the Paralympics in men's singles SL3 class.

It was 19-year-old Kohli's debut Paralympics.

In SL3 class, shuttlers with minor lower limb impairment play standing while players with upper limb impairment play standing in SL5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paralympics
Badminton
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of civil war

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of civil war

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 