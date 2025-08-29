Menu
Homeworld

Sikh man, waving machete on LA street, fatally shot by police

The LAPD said its officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon but he failed to comply. Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers.
29 August 2025
29 August 2025
World newsLos AngelesUnited States of America

