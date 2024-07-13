Britain's Kate set to attend Wimbledon men's final on Sunday

London: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will attend the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, her office said on Saturday, set to mark her second public appearance since surgery six months ago revealed the presence of cancer.

The 42-year old princess, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, is an avid tennis fan and is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon, which hosts the annual tennis championships.

Kate and her husband, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, also posted a message on social media on Saturday to his aunt, Princess Anne, who returned to official engagements on Friday less than three weeks after treatment for concussion sustained from a head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.

"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x," read their message to Anne, 73, who is the younger sister of King Charles.