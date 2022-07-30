Commonwealth Games Live: Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke

Credit: IANS Photo
With high hopes, Nikhat Zareen set to make her CWG debut in Birmingham
Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of men's 100m backstroke after clocking 54:55 seconds in the semi-final event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old finished fourth in his heat and seventh overall to secure a berth in the medal event that will take place on Sunday. (PTI)
Yogeshwar makes cut; Tamboli, Mondal ousted
Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games here.
The 25-year-old Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600. (PTI)
India's schedule for Saturday
Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
All times in Indian Standard Time.
Swimming:
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Women's team final and individual qualification:
Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)
Badminton:
Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)
Boxing:
54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)
66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)
86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)
Squash:
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)
Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)
Weightlifting:
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).