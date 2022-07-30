Commonwealth Games Live: Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke

  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 09:52 ist
  • 09:51

    With high hopes, Nikhat Zareen set to make her CWG debut in Birmingham

  • 09:24

    Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke

    Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of men's 100m backstroke after clocking 54:55 seconds in the semi-final event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

    The 21-year-old finished fourth in his heat and seventh overall to secure a berth in the medal event that will take place on Sunday. (PTI)

  • 09:23

    Yogeshwar makes cut; Tamboli, Mondal ousted

    Yogeshwar Singh was the lone Indian male gymnast to qualify for the all-around final after his teammates Saif Tamboli and Satyajit Mondal narrowly missed out in the Commonwealth Games here.

    The 25-year-old Haryana gymnast, who has participated in three World Championships, overcame some stiff competition to finish at the 16th place with an overall score of 73.600. (PTI)

  • 09:21

    India's schedule for Saturday

    Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

    All times in Indian Standard Time.

    Swimming:

    Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

    Artistic Gymnastics:

    Women's team final and individual qualification:

    Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

    Athletics:

    Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

    Badminton:

    Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

    Boxing:

    54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

    66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

    86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

    Squash:

    Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

    Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

    Table Tennis:

    Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

    Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

    Cycling:

    Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm)

    Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm)

    Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)

    Hockey:

    Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

    Weightlifting:

    Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)

    Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)

    Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)

    Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

    Lawn Bowls:

    Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

    Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm

    Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)

    Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).