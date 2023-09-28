Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team arrives in India amid tight security

Pakistan men's World Cup 2023 team arrived at their hotel in Hyderabad, India on September 27. The team is here for the Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5.
Credit: PTI
This was their first visit to India since 2016.
Credit: PTI
The team arrived amid heavy security.
Credit: PTI
Excited crowds cheered and shouted for the team.
Credit: PTI
The team captain Babar Azam is seen addressing the crowd at the airport.
Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
The team is staying at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI