Homesports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team arrives in India amid tight security

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad, India on September 27 under tight security ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 09:38 IST

Pakistan men's World Cup 2023 team arrived at their hotel in Hyderabad, India on September 27. The team is here for the Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5.

Credit: PTI

This was their first visit to India since 2016.

Credit: PTI

The team arrived amid heavy security.

Credit: PTI

Excited crowds cheered and shouted for the team.

Credit: PTI

The team captain Babar Azam is seen addressing the crowd at the airport.

Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

The team is staying at Park Hyatt in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

(Published 28 September 2023, 09:38 IST)
Cricket newsIndian Cricket teamPakistanTeam IndiaCricket World CupICC World Cup

