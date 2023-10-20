2023 Cricket World Cup, Pak vs Aus: 5 players to watch out for

The star batsman for Australia, David Warner will play a crucial role in Australia’s game. His experience and talent will come handy in today's match.
Mohammad Rizwan, one of the crucial batters for Pakistan, has high hopes pinned on him and is expected to live up to the expectation.
Mitchell Starc will lead the Australian pace attack and is expected to trouble the Pakistan batters with the new ball.
The Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi will try and disrupt the Australian batting line-up with the new ball and restrict the team from putting up a big score on board.
Steve Smith is yet to score big in the tournament. In today’s game, Smith is expected to put an end by smashing runs all around the park.
