sportscricket

2023 Cricket World Cup, Pak vs Aus: 5 players to watch out for

Australia and Pakistan will try and bounce back from their poor performance in the 2023 World Cup tournament. As they head for a clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, here we list five key players to watch out for
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 05:59 IST

The star batsman for Australia, David Warner will play a crucial role in Australia’s game. His experience and talent will come handy in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Mohammad Rizwan, one of the crucial batters for Pakistan, has high hopes pinned on him and is expected to live up to the expectation.

Credit: PTI

Mitchell Starc will lead the Australian pace attack and is expected to trouble the Pakistan batters with the new ball.

Credit: PTI

The Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi will try and disrupt the Australian batting line-up with the new ball and restrict the team from putting up a big score on board.

Credit: PTI

Steve Smith is yet to score big in the tournament. In today’s game, Smith is expected to put an end by smashing runs all around the park.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 20 October 2023, 05:59 IST)
Cricket newsAustraliaSteve SmithPakistanCricket World CupDavid WarnerMitchell StarcShaheen AfridiICC World Cup

