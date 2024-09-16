6 records Ravichandran Ashwin can smash in India-Bangladesh Test series

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of breaking yet more records. After becoming only the second Indian after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to go past 500 Test wickets - and the fastest to do so, Ashwin now has a chance to break several records in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to start on Thursday (September 19) at Ashwin’s home ground, M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The World No. 1 Test bowler, who will celebrate his 38th birthday on Tuesday (September 17), is also key to India’s chances against the mighty Bangladesh, who pulled off a greatest feat recently after defeating Pakistan 2-0. Additionally, the Bangladesh series is also crucial for India to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.
So, here are the records and milestones that can be achieved by R Ashwin in India vs Bangladesh Test series
When India will take on Bangladesh on Thursday, the star spinner has the chance to become the leading wicket-taker in the WTC.
Ashwin currently has 174 wickets to his name in 35 matches played so far, and he needs 14 more to break Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s record of 187 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in WTC.
Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 187
Pat Cummins (Australia) – 175
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 174
Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147
Stuart Broad (England) – 134
In terms of having the most wickets in the current cycle of WTC, Ashwin is in the top six among bowlers. The World No. 1 Test bowler, who has 42 wickets to his name, needs just 10 wickets to go past Australia’s Josh Hazlewood’s tally of 51 wickets and become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 51
Pat Cummins (Australia) – 48
Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 48
Chris Woakes (England) – 43
Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 43
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 42
If Ashwin manages to take at least four wickets in the upcoming two matches, he will go past Courtney Walsh’s tally of 519 wickets in Tests, becoming the eighth leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.
If the leg spinner manages to dismiss 15 batters in the series, Ashwin will go past Lyon’s tally of 530 wickets and become the seventh leading wicket-take in Test cricket. As of now, he is ninth on the list with 516 dismissals.
Also, two five-wicket hauls against Bangladesh will help him break Shane Warne’s record of 37 fifers in Tests and take No. 2 position in the elite list led by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (67)
The 37-year-old has an opportunity to break Lyon’s record of most five-wicket hauls in WTC if he manages to take one more fifer in the upcoming series. Both the spinner has as many as 10 fifers in WTC. If Ashwin manages to grab a fifer in the series, which in all probability, he will, the off-spinner will have the most fifers in WTC.
Zaheer Khan leads the charts for most Test wickets against Bangladesh. Kumble has taken 31 wickets against the neighbouring side. If Ashwin manages to get nine wickets in the series, he will become the most successful bowler in Test matches played between India and Bangladesh.
Anil Kumble has picked the most wickets across formats in international matches played in India. If Ashwin finishes the Bangladesh series with 22 wickets, he will break Kumble’s record of 476 international wickets in matches played in Indian soil. Currently Ashwin has a total of 455 wickets in 126 international matches played across formats in India