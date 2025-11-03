Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'A defining moment': India celebrates historic women's World Cup triumph

It was a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history, with the team defeating South Africa by 52 runs.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 07:28 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketSachin Tendulkarwomen's cricketMansukh MandaviyaBCCI

Follow us on :

Follow Us