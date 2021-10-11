Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale

Keeping in mind the presence of a large ex-pat community in both Oman and the UAE, more tickets have been made available for all games at the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

The additional tickets went on sale on Monday 11.

The International Cricket Council and the tournament's official host BCCI have worked closely with the authorities in UAE and Oman, where the matches will be held, to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment.

Covid-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, head of events, ICC said, "We know Oman and the UAE are packed with sports fans from all 16 nations competing at the event, so we're delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games.

"We've worked closely with our hosts, the venues and our partners to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of what is going to be such a fantastic event.

"The ex-pat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support and with tickets from just 10 OMR (Omani rial) and 30 AED (Emirati Dirham), we hope to see stands full of passionate cricket fans cheering their team on.

"Demand is always incredibly high for tickets to ICC events, so I'd urge fans to be patient and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021."

Tickets went on sale last week, with thousands being snapped up in record time. However, there are now tickets available for games across all four venues of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat.

