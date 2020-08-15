After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

  Aug 15 2020
CSK batsman Suresh Raina during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League 2019 (Qualifier 2) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Suresh Raina, one of India's prolific white ball players in the last decade and a half announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina's message came minutes after Dhoni told his million of fans "consider me retired" on his Instagram page .

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind," Raina posted on his instagram page.

The 33-year-old is among the few who scored centuries across formats having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals with nearly 8000 international runs.

His best moment was a crucial unbeaten knock in a tricky World Cup quarter-final against Australia during the triumphant 2011 campaign.

